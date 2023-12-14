Feats of strength include deadlifting more than 400kg at a time and racing with boulders.

Brace yourselves for an awe-inspiring display of raw power, as the contest for Britain’s Strongest Man descends upon Sheffield.

The electrifying event comes to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena arrives on January 27 where the nation's most formidable strength athletes will gather to compete.

Britain's Strongest Man, presented by Giants Live, will hit Sheffield Utilita Arena this January.

Promoted by Giants Live, the contest will bring together the physically strongest individuals from across the country, each vying for the coveted title and the chance to prove their mettle.

Tests of strength include carrying racing boulders across the arena, hefting decorative shields made of iron and stone, and deadlifting weights exceeding 400kg at a time.

This year’s contenders include a stacked line up of leading strength athletes and a number of previous Britain’s Strongest Man title holders, including:

- Tom Stoltman – 2021 Britain’s Strongest Man and 2 x World’s Strongest Man

- Luke Stoltman – 2022 Europe’s Strongest Man

- Adam Bishop – 2023 Britain’s Strongest Man

- Gavin Bilton – 2nd 2023 Strongman Open, Cardiff and 2023 Wales’ Strongest Man

- Graham Hicks – 2019 Britain’s Strongest Man, 2023 World Deadlift Championships winner

Giants Live is filmed for Channel 5 as part of the World’s Strongest Man Series, which will be airing its 2023 show over the festive period.