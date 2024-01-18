She is meeting her potential new family today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield animal charity which made a 'special appeal' to find a home for a completely blind Yorkshire Terrier says she is meeting her potential new family today

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is hoping someone can provide the kind of forever home where seven-year-old Jade can live with care and attention.

Sheffield-based Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is searching for a home for Jade, a completely blind seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier with extra special needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade is completely blind and her eyes are both easily damaged and very sensitive - but that just means she would be perfect for a slow-paced home or just right for someone in retirement.

Appealing for a new famioly for Jade, the charity said: "Jade's lack of vision certainly doesn't hold her back.

"Jade would love a secure garden that she can relax and potter around in at her own luxury. She loves to sit on your lap for a cuddle and is very trusting of humans. She loves to be brushed and adjusts well to new places once familiar. She loves toys, the squeakier the better."

Jade would need to be the only dog in the house and preferably also with young children (but visiting children are fine). She might also make friends with a car, with very gradual introductions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the team make it clear whoever takes Jade in will need to have her interests at heart and be vigilant.