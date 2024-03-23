Two of the animal shelters in Sheffield are looking after 20 dogs between them at the moment, who are all hoping to find their new home.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) accounts for 19 of the hopeful pups, with Blue Cross needing a home for just one lovely pug, Penny.
Last week, we got together some of the information for the dogs at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, which you can look back on by clicking here.
If you think you could look after any of the following dogs, be sure to fill in the relevant forms on HYPS' or Blue Cross' website.
1. Dolly, at HYPS
Dolly, a 2-3 year old French Bulldog, is ready to find her dream home. She is a giddy little kipper who instantly loves everyone she meets.
2. Delilah, at HYPS
Delila, a three year old Pocket Bully, is a really friendly girl who absolutely loves people and being centre of attention. Delilah (previously called Miss Piggy) has been through a big leg surgery to straighten a deformed front leg, and is doing brilliantly – she now urgently needs to find her forever home.
3. Duke, at HYPS
Duke, a one year old Mastiff, is very soft and can be a bit of a scaredy cat who likes to carry his teddies with him on his walks. It seems like he’s not seen much of the big wide world yet, so new places can be a bit overwhelming to him, but he soon finds his feet and is doing really well. Duke will be having surgery to fix his cherry eye very soon.
4. Penny, at Blue Cross
Penny, a six-year-old pug cross, is a gentle and affectionate soul with a heart full of love to share. Penny's charming personality and endearing quirks make her an irresistible addition to any loving family. She can feel anxious in new or unfamiliar situations and needs lots of patience and reassurance whilst she is settling in.
