Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is currently looking after 18 dogs who are in need of a forever home.

These include four new additions who have been made available for adoption in the last fortnight, one of which is the cutest Labrador you've ever seen, long-time resident Whiskey, a couple of chunky bulldogs and some dainty greyhounds and lurchers.

There are a huge range of personalities available, so if you're considering rescuing, you won't find yourself short of choices.

And, if you aren't sure about committing to those daily walks, the charity also has a number of cats and small animals who are ready for adoption.

Make sure to fill out an Animal Enquiry Form on Thornberry’s website if any of these dogs catch your eye.

To find out more about the adoption process, or to make a donation to the charity so the team can continue their vital work, please visit: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/

1 . Ulla The beautiful Ulla, a 6 and a half-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is now available for adoption. Ulla would benefit from an active home and a garden is essential for her adoption. She has been uncomfortable around some other dogs so will need a pet free home. Ulla could live with children aged 12+. Photo Sales

2 . Evie Evie, a 6-year-old sweet-natured Cocker Spaniel, is desperate to find her new home. Evie would benefit from a family home with children aged 8+. Evie could live with other dogs, dependent on a successful dog introduction at Thornberry, however this is not essential for her adoption. Photo Sales

3 . Rocky Rocky, a two and a half-year-old pug X Jack Russell, is full of beans and always wants to be on the go. Rocky would benefit from an active household where children are aged 12+. He is still very puppy like so would benefit from attending training classes as part of his adoption criteria. Rocky could live with other dogs dependent on a successful dog introduction here at Thornberry and has previously lived with cats. Photo Sales