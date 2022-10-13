It’s getting cold outside, why not warm yourself up with some delectable Mexican food?

Using Tripadvisor for guidance, we’ve picked out the five best places for Mexican foof in Sheffield.

However, bare in mind that we won’t be looking at any places with Tripadvisor rating lower than 4/5. Additionally, we’ll be discarding any restaurants or takeaways with fewer than 15 reviews.

Sheffield has some great restaurants and takeaways that serve Mexican food - so what are you waiting for? Here’s the five best places in Sheffield for Mexican food, according to Tripadvisor.

The five best places to get Mexican food in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor

Dos Amigos

Rating: 5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

96-98 The Dale, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0PS.

One reviewer said: “Great service, lovely food. Will definitely be going back. The staff were friendly too. Was recommended by a friend, glad we went.”

El Paso

Rating: 4.5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield, S1 4PT.

One reviewer said: “Tasty food, lovely atmosphere & friendly and helpful staff. A really great place! Definitely would recommend it to anyone looking for a Mexican in Sheffield.”

El Toro

Rating: 4.5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

129 Newbould Lane, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2PL.

One reviewer said: “We were new to this part of Sheffield and we took pot luck. We got it right! The food was well presented and tasty. The service was welcoming. Overall I would recommend the restaurant.”

Burritos Y Mas

Rating: 5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

F1, Orchard Square, Sheffield, S1 2FB.

One reviewer said: “That first bite of the burrito, like wow, I was transcending to a land of all of the ultimate tastes! The ratio of each condiment was perfect, the bread wasn’t soggy and honestly it has to be the best and most rewarding burrito I have ever eaten.”

Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Rating: 4/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

224-230 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LW.