Here are 12 of the cutest cats and dogs who are up for adoption at the RSPCA’s Sheffield branch.

The charity homes the animals, some of which were abandoned or whose owner passed away, at a centre on Stadium Way.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are looked after until a new home can be found.

The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

The round up includes a duo of kittens who love chasing each other and another pair of cats who love to bump heads with their owners.

Here are around half of the centre’s animals that have not yet been matched up with their forever home.

You can find even more animals in need of a family on the Sheffield RSPCA branch’s website.

If you are interested in applying, send a completed application form to [email protected].

Pink Lady has been a great mum to a litter of kittens who were also up for adoption. She loves company but doesn't always need to be being fussed. She would be best as the only pet in the home, with only older children.

1. Pink Lady

Pink Lady has been a great mum to a litter of kittens who were also up for adoption. She loves company but doesn't always need to be being fussed. She would be best as the only pet in the home, with only older children. | RSPCA

Flash is a handsome boy who loves being sat near his favourite people. He loves a fuss on his terms and will supervise staff as they fold blankets in his pen. He is just a young boy and can get a bit sassy, but this should calm down when he gets a new home and can blow off some steam.

2. Flash

Flash is a handsome boy who loves being sat near his favourite people. He loves a fuss on his terms and will supervise staff as they fold blankets in his pen. He is just a young boy and can get a bit sassy, but this should calm down when he gets a new home and can blow off some steam. | RSPCA

Nova is an amazing girl but needs patient and understanding owners. She has things she needs support with, potentially for her whole life. She needs someone who will make her feel safe when she is uncomfortable or scared. She will happily interact with other dogs but should be the only pup in the home. She is super loving and clever, and just needs someone to give her a chance.

3. Nova

Nova is an amazing girl but needs patient and understanding owners. She has things she needs support with, potentially for her whole life. She needs someone who will make her feel safe when she is uncomfortable or scared. She will happily interact with other dogs but should be the only pup in the home. She is super loving and clever, and just needs someone to give her a chance. | RSPCA

Princess Margherita was sadly left abandoned, tied up and alone. Thankfully she was rescued by the RSPCA, and is a super friendly, loving companion. She can be a bit unsure at times in some situations, but generally is a bouncy, young dog who could live with a confident dog pending successful meet-and-greet.

4. Princess Margherita

Princess Margherita was sadly left abandoned, tied up and alone. Thankfully she was rescued by the RSPCA, and is a super friendly, loving companion. She can be a bit unsure at times in some situations, but generally is a bouncy, young dog who could live with a confident dog pending successful meet-and-greet. | RSPCA

