Tina Turner performing at Don Valley Stadium - she also played her last-ever live date in the city, at Sheffield Arena on May 5, 2009
Utilita Arena: Sheffield's biggest music concerts - did you see Arctic Monkeys, Justin Bieber, Rolling Stones, David Bowie or Bruce Springsteen?

Sheffield is firmly established as one of Britain’s music cities and lots of big names have played here over the years.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 10:07 am

Our pictures show just some of those huge stars who have performed in front of equally huge crowds of fans in Sheffield. Big names on the way next year include Madness and Kasabian announced for Tramlines, Westlife, Stormzy and Echo and the Bunnymen. You’ll have to wait until 2023 to see Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, though.

1. Elton at Arena

Elton John on stage at Sheffield Arena in 1999 - in recent years the star has been appearing at Chatsworth House

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Whole lotta Angus

AC/DC on stage at Sheffield Arena in December 2000

Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

3. Relighting their fire

Take That in concert at Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield in April 2019

Photo: Ant Longstaff

4. Leppard live

The famous Def Leppard acoustic set at the Wapentake rock bar, Sheffield in October 5, 1995 - the Sheffield band had a real soft spot for the place where they played some of their earliest shows

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

