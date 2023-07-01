News you can trust since 1887
These 15 lost venues were among the most popular visitor attractions for Sheffield families in the 80 and 90s

They were great favourites for Sheffield families when it came to great days out.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Jul 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 13:46 BST

But the 15, once successful, attractions that we have listed here have now closed, or changed, for many different reasons. Ranging from great swimming pools to fantastic wildlife parks and theme parks, we have put together a gallery of pictures of some of the best known places where residents used to go back in the 80s and 90s, either within Sheffield, or outside the city in areas which were considered close.

How many of them did you visit, and which ones would you like to see return? You can look at more nostalgic pictures here.

These 15 attractions were great favourites for Sheffield families in the 70s, 80s and 90s

1. Lost attractions

These 15 attractions were great favourites for Sheffield families in the 70s, 80s and 90s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Superbowl, on Halifax Road, was a popular leisure venue, with bowling with Quasar light gun games also at the site. It closed to make way for the Kilner Way retail park

2. Superbowl, Halifax Road

Superbowl, on Halifax Road, was a popular leisure venue, with bowling with Quasar light gun games also at the site. It closed to make way for the Kilner Way retail park Photo: Stuart Hastings

Silver Blades Ice rink, Sheffield. February 1984 attracted crowds to try ice skating

3. Silver Blades ice rink, Sheffield.21st February 1984

Silver Blades Ice rink, Sheffield. February 1984 attracted crowds to try ice skating Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Riber Castle. Riber Castle, near Matlock, pictured in 1984 was the site of a zoo, which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000.

4. Riber Castle

Riber Castle. Riber Castle, near Matlock, pictured in 1984 was the site of a zoo, which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

