These 15 lost venues were among the most popular visitor attractions for Sheffield families in the 80 and 90s
They were great favourites for Sheffield families when it came to great days out.
But the 15, once successful, attractions that we have listed here have now closed, or changed, for many different reasons. Ranging from great swimming pools to fantastic wildlife parks and theme parks, we have put together a gallery of pictures of some of the best known places where residents used to go back in the 80s and 90s, either within Sheffield, or outside the city in areas which were considered close.
How many of them did you visit, and which ones would you like to see return? You can look at more nostalgic pictures here.
Page 1 of 4