Sheffield retro: 17 pictures to take you back to the 1980s

The 1980s was certainly an eventful decade.

By Errol Edwards
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:45 am - 1 min read

Cliff Thorburn made the first 147 maximum break at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in 1983.

Sheffielders were also glued to their screens as Charles and Diana wed in 1981.

The Wicker, Sheffield in the 1980s

Here’s 17 pictures to take you back to the 1980s.

tuckwoods, Tuckwoods Restaurant in the late 1980s, Sheffield Tuckwoods
Cutlery workers take a break, Sydney Street, Sheffield, 19 July 1983
Cliff Thorburn World Snooker Champion May 5th 1980 Crucible Theatre

Attercliffe Road 12th May 1980
Bus congestion..High Street. 21 Jan 1980.
Alex Sabella, Sheffield United April 1980
Grenoside Hospital - early 1980's.

SECONDS OUT: Dozens of former local boxers line up at a recent reunion evening for fighters throughout the area from the 1980's and early 1990s.
Rag Parade 1980 Two students from Sheffield Polytechnic, Julian Smallman and Senan Hennessy, abseiled down the side of the Polytechnic building, Pond Street.
Rag Parade 1980 Lord Mayor Coun.Bill Owen buys the first copy of Twikker from the Rag fairy, Stephen Richards 24th October 1980
Jack Charlton Feb 1980

John Noakes and Skip at the City Hall, with children at the Marti Caine Christmas pantomime Nov 18 1980
Pond Street Complex, 1980
Gleadless Valley June 1980
L to R Bridget Concannon 7, paula Watts, 9, and Donna Shimwell, 8 before their race at the annual Winster pancake races, Feb 19th 1980

Punch and Judy at the Sheffield Show September 1980
