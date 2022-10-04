Sheffield retro: 17 pictures to take you back to the 1980s
The 1980s was certainly an eventful decade.
By Errol Edwards
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:45 am
- 1 min read
Cliff Thorburn made the first 147 maximum break at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in 1983.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield retro: 14 pictures of people partying the night away at legendary bars...
Sheffielders were also glued to their screens as Charles and Diana wed in 1981.
Most Popular
-
1
South Yorkshire killers who could all be released back onto our streets within the next 10 years
-
2
Sheffield pantomime: Watch trailer for Jack and the Beanstalk at Lyceum Theatre starring Wendi Peters
-
3
The Voice: Barnsley singer Hannah Rowe shares secrets of ITV show after being picked by Anne-Marie
Here’s 17 pictures to take you back to the 1980s.