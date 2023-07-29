In this era of downloads, streaming and internet shopping, Sheffield has lost many of its record shops.

But back in the 1960s, 1980s and 1990s, and even the 2000s, the city was full of them, in the city centre and out in the suburbs. We have put together a picture gallery of some of the most fondly remembered – and are pleased to say that one of these great shops is still running today in the same unit as it was in the 70s.

Many of these were the places to go to buy records over the decades, whether that be The Beatles in the 60s, Abba in the 70s, Wham! in the 80s, or Oasis and Blur in the 90s.

We have found pictures of as many of the city’s iconic shops as we could. But many out there will also have fond memories of some of the city’s other great record shops, such as Roulette Records, Fon Records, and Warp Records, all in the city centre, and places like Roadhouse Records, in Crookes.

Jack's Records on Division Street was open for 19 years.

Our Price was a national record chain which was among the main record shops in Sheffield city centre. The picture shows their shop on The Moor.

The exterior of the HMV record shop on Pinstone Street, Sheffield - 23rd July 1982. The chain now has a shop on Fargate

Wilson Peck was one of the main places to buy records in Sheffield city centre in the 60s and 70s. This picture is from November 1961

