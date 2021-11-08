Sheffield Tramlines: Are you a face in the crowd at any of these previous festivals?

Previous headliners include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Ash and Sheffield’s very own Reverend and the Makers.
Last year’s event will be topped by The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass.
Can you spot yourself at any of these previous festivals?
1. Baby boomer
Baby Sam takes precautions to protect his ears as his favourites Stereophonics rock the crowd at Tramlines 2018
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
2. Crowd pleaser
The crowd for Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
3. Singing along
Fans at the front know all the words to the songs as Stereophonics play Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2018
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. NSST-20-04-21-tramlines-NMSYUpload
Tramlines is set to return to Sheffield this July. Picture: Dean Atkins.
Photo: Dean Atkins.