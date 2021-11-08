A huge crowd watches Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park as Tramlines 2019 gets into full swing
Sheffield Tramlines: Are you a face in the crowd at any of these previous festivals?

Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival takes place every year at Hillsborough Park – and attracts thousands of fans to watch some of the biggest names in music.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:31 am

Previous headliners include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Ash and Sheffield’s very own Reverend and the Makers.

Last year’s event will be topped by The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass.

Can you spot yourself at any of these previous festivals?

1. Baby boomer

Baby Sam takes precautions to protect his ears as his favourites Stereophonics rock the crowd at Tramlines 2018

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

2. Crowd pleaser

The crowd for Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

3. Singing along

Fans at the front know all the words to the songs as Stereophonics play Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2018

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. NSST-20-04-21-tramlines-NMSYUpload

Tramlines is set to return to Sheffield this July. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Photo: Dean Atkins.

