Sheffield retro: Pictures show popular 1980 and 90s pubs that have gone or changed beyond recognition
They were popular city centre haunts for many of us back in the 1980s and 90s.
But these Sheffield city pubs have either been demolished or changed beyond recognistion since the 1980s and 1990s. While some of them still continue to trade successfully in the city as pubs or as other types of business, they either now look very different, carry different names, or have totally changed inside.
We have put together the gallery below, showing how these venues looked back in the 80s and 90s – and contrast that to how they look now, using pictures taken more recently.
