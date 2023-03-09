News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: Pictures show popular 1980 and 90s pubs that have gone or changed beyond recognition

They were popular city centre haunts for many of us back in the 1980s and 90s.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
2 minutes ago

But these Sheffield city pubs have either been demolished or changed beyond recognistion since the 1980s and 1990s. While some of them still continue to trade successfully in the city as pubs or as other types of business, they either now look very different, carry different names, or have totally changed inside.

We have put together the gallery below, showing how these venues looked back in the 80s and 90s – and contrast that to how they look now, using pictures taken more recently.

The Moorfoot Tavern, back in the days it was still a pub. PIcture: PIcture Sheffield

1. Then: Moorfoot Tavern

The Moorfoot Tavern, back in the days it was still a pub. PIcture: PIcture Sheffield

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Golden Ball, on the corner of Campo Lane, as it appeared in the summer of 1986. Picture: Picture Sheffield

2. Then: The Golden Ball

The Golden Ball, on the corner of Campo Lane, as it appeared in the summer of 1986. Picture: Picture Sheffield

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The former Golden Ball now has many more windows and has lost the 'smoked glass and chrome' interior, now it is the modern Couch, on Campo Lane. PIcture: Google street view

3. Now: Couch

The former Golden Ball now has many more windows and has lost the 'smoked glass and chrome' interior, now it is the modern Couch, on Campo Lane. PIcture: Google street view

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The former Moorfoot Tavern is now El Paso restaurant on Cumberland Street. PIcture: Google Street View

4. Now: El Paso

The former Moorfoot Tavern is now El Paso restaurant on Cumberland Street. PIcture: Google Street View

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield