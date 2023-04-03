News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
17 minutes ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe

Sheffield retro: Photos of famous city sculptures from years gone by, including brick trams and steel bison

These sculptures are all familiar Sheffield landmarks which have been lost for good or moved.

By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

You may have met beside one for a first date, before romance blossomed, or simply recall admiring it while passing. From The Moor to Meadowhall, many were in prominent locations and are fondly remembered.

They include a steel bison familiar to passing drivers on the M1, a pair of brick trams where shoppers could take a break in the city centre and a war memorial which stood proudly for many years before being placed into storage indefinitely.

All the images featured in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

This photo shows a huge sculpture of a mammoth being lifted into place at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre. The exact date is unknown

1. Mammoth at Barker's Pool

This photo shows a huge sculpture of a mammoth being lifted into place at Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre. The exact date is unknown Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Crucible teemers sculpture at Meadowhall, pictured here in September 1991, was initially on display inside the shopping centre before being moved outside in 2012. It was created by Robin Bell

2. Crucible teemers at Meadowhall

The Crucible teemers sculpture at Meadowhall, pictured here in September 1991, was initially on display inside the shopping centre before being moved outside in 2012. It was created by Robin Bell Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The city's memorial to men killed in the Crimean War used to stand on The Moor in Sheffield city centre and was moved to the Botanical Gardens in 1960. The Grade-II listed monument was removed when the gardens were restored and has been in storage ever since.

3. Crimean Monument

The city's memorial to men killed in the Crimean War used to stand on The Moor in Sheffield city centre and was moved to the Botanical Gardens in 1960. The Grade-II listed monument was removed when the gardens were restored and has been in storage ever since. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The bison sculpture outside Avesta Steel Ltd's Shepcote Lane works, Tinsley, was a familiar sight for many years for motorists passing on the M1. Made from 16 separate cast stainless steel pieces weighing 2 tons, it is pictured here in March 1996. It was later moved to Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham

4. Avesta bison

The bison sculpture outside Avesta Steel Ltd's Shepcote Lane works, Tinsley, was a familiar sight for many years for motorists passing on the M1. Made from 16 separate cast stainless steel pieces weighing 2 tons, it is pictured here in March 1996. It was later moved to Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldMeadowhall