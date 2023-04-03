Sheffield retro: Photos of famous city sculptures from years gone by, including brick trams and steel bison
These sculptures are all familiar Sheffield landmarks which have been lost for good or moved.
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
You may have met beside one for a first date, before romance blossomed, or simply recall admiring it while passing. From The Moor to Meadowhall, many were in prominent locations and are fondly remembered.
They include a steel bison familiar to passing drivers on the M1, a pair of brick trams where shoppers could take a break in the city centre and a war memorial which stood proudly for many years before being placed into storage indefinitely.
All the images featured in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
