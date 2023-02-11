A busy bus route, it also allowed drivers to pull up directly outside Debenhams or Atkinsons and do some shopping. These days we might refer to it as ‘traffic choked’ but they were different times when people didn’t seem to mind. Of course, back then there were fewer cars - and a lot more people.
Long since pedestrianised, The Moor is today possibly Sheffield’s best-looking street following a £120m revamp by the previous owners. Atkinsons is still there and the area benefits from the indoor Moor Market complex and a new row of shops that includes Sports Direct and Poundland.
The big issue today is the future of the outdoor market. Owner of The Moor, NewRiver, has cleared traders off three days a week, leaving 20 empty stalls.