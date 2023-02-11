News you can trust since 1887
Now and then - how The Moor in Sheffield lost its traffic and its shoppers

It’s hard to imagine now but The Moor was one of the main roads through Sheffield - as this picture from 1978 shows.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

A busy bus route, it also allowed drivers to pull up directly outside Debenhams or Atkinsons and do some shopping. These days we might refer to it as ‘traffic choked’ but they were different times when people didn’t seem to mind. Of course, back then there were fewer cars - and a lot more people.

Long since pedestrianised, The Moor is today possibly Sheffield’s best-looking street following a £120m revamp by the previous owners. Atkinsons is still there and the area benefits from the indoor Moor Market complex and a new row of shops that includes Sports Direct and Poundland.

The big issue today is the future of the outdoor market. Owner of The Moor, NewRiver, has cleared traders off three days a week, leaving 20 empty stalls.

The Moor, Sheffield, from Pinstone Street looking towards Lansdowne Flats, showing Debenhams; Robert Brothers, Rockingham House and Atkinsons department store, in January 1978
No traffic but fewer people - The Moor today.