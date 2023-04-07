Sheffield retro: Nostalgic photos show city life in the 80s, including Parson Cross, Ecclesfield and Owlerton
These evocative photos capture life on Sheffield’s estates during the late 1980s.
From a family gathering round the table for Sunday dinner in Parson Cross to workers at a sweet factory in Owlerton, they show often intimate everyday moments within the city’s tight-knit communities. BMX riders racing in the park, pigeon fanciers looking after their birds, eyes down at the bingo hall and drinkers enjoying a few pints in a sun-drenched beer garden are among the other nostalgic black and white images in this retro photo gallery.
Plenty has changed, like the video stores which used to be commonplace on our high streets, before Netflix and the other streaming giants made them redundant, and the popularity of the city’s working men’s clubs, which were thriving back in the 80s before their popularity took a knock and many were forced to close, though there are still a number of survivors still successfully pulling in the punters.
But some of the habits shown are reassuringly familiar, like the weekend rituals of washing your car (more frequent for some than others), trimming the lawn or taking your children to the local fete.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.