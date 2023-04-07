4 . Bassett's factory workers

Workers at the George Bassett and Co Ltd confectionery factory in Owlerton, Sheffield, out in support of the ambulance workers in 1989. The caption to this photo describes how many women worked the 'twilight' shifts, on which it says the local economy was 'very dependant. The factory is today owned by Mondelez International but still makes iconic sweets including Liquorice Allsorts and Jelly Babies . Many local women work the twilight shifts, on which the local economy is very dependant. The company has been taken over by the Cadbury/ Schweppes group, and now has an uncertain future. Photo: Picture Sheffield