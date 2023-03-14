News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
39 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
44 minutes ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
1 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
1 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
2 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow
12 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea

The Victory Club Darnall: Sheffield working men's club which ran for more than 100 years is put up for sale

An ‘iconic’ working men’s club in Sheffield which had been running for more than a century has gone up for sale after it closed.

By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:38 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 08:38 GMT

The Victory Club in Darnall was set up after the end of the First World War and was for many years a mainstay of the community, hosting numerous wedding receptions, birthday parties and other celebrations, along with darts, snooker, dominoes and various social events.

The Star reported in 2019 how the volunteers running the venue on Main Road were fighting to keep it open by raising the £40,000 they said was needed for vital repairs to the building’s leaky roof. They struggled on until they were finally forced to call it a day and close the premises for good in August 2022, posting a poignant final photo of themselves standing in the doorway, accompanied by the message: “Well after all these years, what can we say!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its demise was met with great sadness, with one person describing it as the ‘end of an era’, another calling it a ‘sad day’ as she remembered the many ‘happy times’ there, and a third person fondly recalling the ‘good times’ enjoyed there and the ‘salt of the earth’ folk it attracted.

Most Popular
The Victory Club in Darnall, Sheffield, has been put up for auction with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Google
The Victory Club in Darnall, Sheffield, has been put up for auction with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Google
The Victory Club in Darnall, Sheffield, has been put up for auction with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Google

One person summed up the mood, writing: “The end of an era. Weddings, birthdays, wakes, turns, soul nights, not forgetting seaside trips, Saturday afternoons, Sunday dinners, snooker, back yard smokers. So many laughs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property has now been put up for auction, through YOPA Online Auctions, with a guide price of £250,000 and a ‘buy it now’ option available. The sales blurb describes it as an ‘iconic’ building with two floors of ‘sizeable accommodation’, suitable for ‘conversion’ or as a ‘refurbishment project’.

The Victory Club is the latest in a long line of working men’s clubs in Sheffield to have closed in recent years, probably the most high profile casualty being the Shiregreen Club where the stripping scene from the hit 1997 film The Full Monty was famously shot before a live audience.

Sheffield