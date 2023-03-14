An ‘iconic’ working men’s club in Sheffield which had been running for more than a century has gone up for sale after it closed.

The Victory Club in Darnall was set up after the end of the First World War and was for many years a mainstay of the community, hosting numerous wedding receptions, birthday parties and other celebrations, along with darts, snooker, dominoes and various social events.

The Star reported in 2019 how the volunteers running the venue on Main Road were fighting to keep it open by raising the £40,000 they said was needed for vital repairs to the building’s leaky roof. They struggled on until they were finally forced to call it a day and close the premises for good in August 2022, posting a poignant final photo of themselves standing in the doorway, accompanied by the message: “Well after all these years, what can we say!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its demise was met with great sadness, with one person describing it as the ‘end of an era’, another calling it a ‘sad day’ as she remembered the many ‘happy times’ there, and a third person fondly recalling the ‘good times’ enjoyed there and the ‘salt of the earth’ folk it attracted.

The Victory Club in Darnall, Sheffield, has been put up for auction with a guide price of £250,000. Photo: Google

One person summed up the mood, writing: “The end of an era. Weddings, birthdays, wakes, turns, soul nights, not forgetting seaside trips, Saturday afternoons, Sunday dinners, snooker, back yard smokers. So many laughs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad