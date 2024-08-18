But we have used technology to add a dash of colour to these 16 historic pictures of Sheffield, all taken before 1970, to transform images of how the city once looked in the days before colour photography was common.
We applied a computer program to a number of old photographs to bring them into the age of colour.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Some of the pictures date back to the early days of the 20th century
The technology has worked better on some of the pictures than others. But we hope it brings some new life to them and helps today’s audience see Sheffield in colour, hopefully close to how it would have looked to those who saw the places and events in pictures as they happened all those years ago.
Take a look at the pictures below and judge for yourself.