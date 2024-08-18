Sheffield retro: Historic pre-1970s black and white pictures, now seen in colour, show city as it once looked

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Before the 1970s, it was unusual to see pictures of Sheffield in anything other than black and white.

But we have used technology to add a dash of colour to these 16 historic pictures of Sheffield, all taken before 1970, to transform images of how the city once looked in the days before colour photography was common.

We applied a computer program to a number of old photographs to bring them into the age of colour.

Some of the pictures date back to the early days of the 20th century

The technology has worked better on some of the pictures than others. But we hope it brings some new life to them and helps today’s audience see Sheffield in colour, hopefully close to how it would have looked to those who saw the places and events in pictures as they happened all those years ago.

Take a look at the pictures below and judge for yourself.

This colourised picture shows Fargate in 1960 - a time when cars could still drive up what is now a pedestrianised area

1. Fargate

This colourised picture shows Fargate in 1960 - a time when cars could still drive up what is now a pedestrianised area Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield residents watch in the rain during the city's 'Last Tram' parade in 1960. The AI has brought out colour in their clothing

2. Last tram

Sheffield residents watch in the rain during the city's 'Last Tram' parade in 1960. The AI has brought out colour in their clothing Photo: Sheffield Newpapers

King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra visit Sheffield in 1905, to open the University. The picture shows the Royal couple outside the Firth Building at Sheffield University. Picture taken from the Sheffield Newspapers book Sheffield since 1900

3. The King opens the university

King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra visit Sheffield in 1905, to open the University. The picture shows the Royal couple outside the Firth Building at Sheffield University. Picture taken from the Sheffield Newspapers book Sheffield since 1900 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The AI has brought out the colour well in the picture of the final of the rock 'n' roll contest at the 1960 Sheffield Telegraph farm grounds gala.

4. Let's dance

The AI has brought out the colour well in the picture of the final of the rock 'n' roll contest at the 1960 Sheffield Telegraph farm grounds gala. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

