But we have used technology to add a dash of colour to these 16 historic pictures of Sheffield, all taken before 1970, to transform images of how the city once looked in the days before colour photography was common.

We applied a computer program to a number of old photographs to bring them into the age of colour.

Some of the pictures date back to the early days of the 20th century

The technology has worked better on some of the pictures than others. But we hope it brings some new life to them and helps today’s audience see Sheffield in colour, hopefully close to how it would have looked to those who saw the places and events in pictures as they happened all those years ago.

Take a look at the pictures below and judge for yourself.

1 . Fargate This colourised picture shows Fargate in 1960 - a time when cars could still drive up what is now a pedestrianised area Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Last tram Sheffield residents watch in the rain during the city's 'Last Tram' parade in 1960. The AI has brought out colour in their clothing Photo: Sheffield Newpapers Photo Sales

3 . The King opens the university King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra visit Sheffield in 1905, to open the University. The picture shows the Royal couple outside the Firth Building at Sheffield University. Picture taken from the Sheffield Newspapers book Sheffield since 1900 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales