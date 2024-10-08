Demolition crews moved in on the old Woodseats WMC, which is being flattened to make way for a new block of retirement apartments.

Working men’s clubs were founded by a teetotaller to ‘improve’ the working man and keep him away from the pub.

But they soon became less about education and more about entertainment, with members lapping up the cheap booze, bingo, music and comedy on offer.

There were some 4,000 working men’s clubs across Britain in their 1970s heyday, a number which has reportedly more than halved since then amid rising costs and growing competition from home entertainment.

While many WMCs across Sheffield have fallen victim to changing times and drinking habits, some continue to defy the odds and pull in the punters.

The survivors include the hugely popular Crookes Social Club, which was founded in 1919 as Crookes Working Men’s Club, and where Def Leppard are among the bands to have graced the stage.

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s many working men’s clubs during the 1970s, 80s and 90s, when they were still a big draw.

The clubs featured include those in Pitsmoor, Burngreave, Chapeltown, Handsworth, High Green and Heeley, among other places.

The photos featured are taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Handsworth WMC A view of the refurbished concert room at Handsworth Working Men's Club in 1985

2 . Chapeltown WMC Sue Turner and Petula Parks at Chapeltown Working Men's Club in October 1988

3 . Handsworth Working Men's Club The concert room at Handsworth Working Men's Club, on Handsworth Road, Sheffield, in 1985

4 . Woodseats WMC Woodseats Working Men's Club in July 1982