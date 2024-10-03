Woodseats WMC: Photos as demolition begins at historic working men's club in Sheffield
These photos show a digger and a skip at the site of Woodseats WMC, on Dale Road, which has been fenced off.
The club had been a popular hub of the community for more than 90 years and hosted many local and visiting bands.
But it closed during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and never reopened, with punters saying it was hit hard financially by the enforced closure during the lockdowns.
Plans were approved by Sheffield Council in July to demolish the former WMC and replace it with a new five-storey building containing 55 affordable retirement apartments for people aged over 55.
There was great sadness when the club’s permanent closure was confirmed.
One of the bands which played there called the news ‘devastating’, describing the club as a ‘great’ venue run by a ‘fantastic’ team.
Others called its closure a ‘sign of the times’ and bemoaned the loss of another venue where up-and-coming artists could perform.
A council officer’s report on the plans for the site, which were approved, stated that it would help to meet the demand for affordable housing and would provide ‘economic benefit’ both during construction and through the occupants afterwards.
But it pointed out that the building would be ‘somewhat out of scale’.
