Demolition has begun at a historic Sheffield working men’s club.

A digger and skip outside the former Woodseats Working Men's Club on Dale Road, which is being demolished to make way for an over-55s apartment block | National World

These photos show a digger and a skip at the site of Woodseats WMC, on Dale Road, which has been fenced off.

The club had been a popular hub of the community for more than 90 years and hosted many local and visiting bands.

The site of the former Woodseats Working Men's Club on Dale Road has been fenced off as demoliton begins so a new over-55s apartment block can be built. | National World

But it closed during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and never reopened, with punters saying it was hit hard financially by the enforced closure during the lockdowns.

Plans were approved by Sheffield Council in July to demolish the former WMC and replace it with a new five-storey building containing 55 affordable retirement apartments for people aged over 55.

How the apartment block which is set to replace the old Woodseats Working Men's Club will look. Picture by Paddock Johnson | Paddock Johnson

There was great sadness when the club’s permanent closure was confirmed.

One of the bands which played there called the news ‘devastating’, describing the club as a ‘great’ venue run by a ‘fantastic’ team.

Others called its closure a ‘sign of the times’ and bemoaned the loss of another venue where up-and-coming artists could perform.

A council officer’s report on the plans for the site, which were approved, stated that it would help to meet the demand for affordable housing and would provide ‘economic benefit’ both during construction and through the occupants afterwards.

But it pointed out that the building would be ‘somewhat out of scale’.