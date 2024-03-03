News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Retro: 31 Stunning pictures show Sheffield in 1985, now transformed into in colour

31 fascinating pictures transformed into colour for the first time show Sheffield as it was in 1985
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

It was the year of the miners strike, and the year a second world war bomb was found near the city centre.

It was also an era of great shopping, and wonderful nightclubs.

That was 1985 in Sheffield, and these 31 beautifully colourised pictures show the city in colour, nearly 40 years after they were first taken by our photographers.

When these pictures were taken, The Star still only used black and white film. We printed the newspaper in black and white in those days.

But now we have used technology to transform them into colour.

The pictures we have transformed into colour show a profile of life in 1985, including fascinating pictures of the days before mobile phones, when we had to use BT phone cards or coins in a call box.

We have also captured one of the era’s best known nightclubs, and a popular place to shop.

Take a look at the 31 pictures we have put together, and see how the city has changed in the last 39 years.

These pictures showing life in Sheffield in 1985 have been transformed into colour from the original black and white. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

1. 1985 in colour

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The new phonecard system is opened by Coun Roy Munn in January 1985 in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Phone cards

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield Fire Brigade firefighters marching through the centre of Sheffield in protest about cuts in the fire services. Haymarket December 17, 1985. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Firefighters protest

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

242nd Walkley Ebenezer cub scout company during their car wash service in the car park at Walkley medical Centre, David Fowleston, Robert Else, Mark Lilley, Leon Lakin, Gina McLennan and helper Beryl Carney. April. 13 1985. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Scouts' car wash

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

