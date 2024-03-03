It was the year of the miners strike, and the year a second world war bomb was found near the city centre.
It was also an era of great shopping, and wonderful nightclubs.
That was 1985 in Sheffield, and these 31 beautifully colourised pictures show the city in colour, nearly 40 years after they were first taken by our photographers.
When these pictures were taken, The Star still only used black and white film. We printed the newspaper in black and white in those days.
But now we have used technology to transform them into colour.
The pictures we have transformed into colour show a profile of life in 1985, including fascinating pictures of the days before mobile phones, when we had to use BT phone cards or coins in a call box.
We have also captured one of the era’s best known nightclubs, and a popular place to shop.
Take a look at the 31 pictures we have put together, and see how the city has changed in the last 39 years.