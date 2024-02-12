Sheffield retro: 17 amazing pictures, now in colour, show the changing world of work from 1960 to 1990

It was a time before working from home, and laptop was a type of tray!

Over the years, working has been changed beyond recognition in Sheffield.

But when these pictures were taken, The Star only used black and white film. Now we have used technology to transform them into colour.

They show the working life of residents across the city, ranging from engineering in the early 60s to advertising in the 90s.

We also show how the work of teachers had changed, looking back at the days when the blackboard reigned supreme, and interactive white boards were not even imagined.

Take a look at the 17 pictures we have put together.

See how the word of work has changed.

1 . Sheffield at work - in colour We have transformed some of our old black and white pictures by colourising them to breathe new life into pictures dating from the 60s to the 90s Photo: Sheffield Newpapers Photo Sales

2 . Newspaper office Telegraph & Star Sheffield office - interior view. Advertising Department - 1st July 1960. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Bassetts George Bassett & Co. Ltd A party of officers from the Imperial Defence College visited the liquorice allsorts works of George Bassett, Hillsborough,- 25th April 1969. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . AA office Automobile Association Office, Sheffield,1969 Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales