The demolition of a large building in Sheffield city centre is set to cause months of disruption.

Mid City House on Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate is set to be razed to the ground in an operation to last almost four months. It once housed shops including the British Heart Foundation and Amplifon but today stands empty.

The site has permission for 298 apartments and shops in three buildings of up to 25 storeys. A notice on the building states Union Street Ltd has made an application to demolish it, starting on May 29.

But on the council’s planning portal there is correspondence from James Beynon of Leeds agents Quod about an extension of time to June 25. Mr Beynon did not respond to The Star.

Thousands walk past Mid City House every day, now it is set to come down.

In a letter to the council he states: "The site will be demolished to ground slab level and permanent hoardings will be erected around the site perimeter following the completion of the works, prior to any future development coming forward.”

A plan of works by Collins Demolition Ltd states there will be road closures and night time works. It also aims to minimise dust and protect against exposure to asbestos. It also states the job will take 15 weeks.

It also says there will be a welfare unit on Furnival Gate with walkways extended into the road so pedestrians can pass.

Works are set to start with the former Patriot Games shop on Union Street before moving round. A rock crusher and other heavy equipment will be introduced but demolition will be limited to office hours, Saturday morning and not at all on public holidays.

