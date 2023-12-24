Gallery of pictures shows 22 beautiful photos from Santa’s grottos in Sheffield, from the 1960s to the 2010s

It’s a magical time for every child – and it is no different here in Sheffield.

With Christmas on everyone’s mind, we have looked back though our archives to compile a gallery of that beautiful moment when youngsters have met Father Christmas at Santa’s grottos in the city.

Some of them are from the city’s shops over the years, including popular venues like John Lewis, and the old Co-op on Castle Square, which for many years was the best known of the city’s grottos.

Others are from festive events held in Sheffield, where father Christmas had set up his grotto for the day.

Whereever the grotto may have been, these photographs capture the magic moment of youngsters meeting Santa Claus.

Take a look at the pictures below.

1 . Ho! Ho! Ho! Whirlow Hall Farm held its annual Christmas Fayre, with arts and crafts on sale, a farmer's market and santa's grotto. Our picture shows Alice McGhee, aged five, of Killamarsh, with Santa Alex Haynes and his helper Morgan Haynes. Photo: STEVE TAYLOR Photo Sales

2 . Fargate Dani Percival with Teddi Cubbins, two inside Santa's Grotto at the Christmas Market on Fargate. Picture: Andrew Roe Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

3 . Whirlow Hall Farm Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre. Harrison Pallett meets Santa in his grotto Photo: DEAN ATKINS Photo Sales