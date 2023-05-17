News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield City Council and Kelham Island developer Citu agree deal for 'transformational' Attercliffe scheme

Plans for the zero-carbon Attercliffe Waterside regeneration of a 23-acre site in Sheffield will go ahead, it has been announced.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th May 2023, 05:45 BST

Sheffield City Council have exchanged contracts for the scheme with sustainable developer, Citu, who will transform land on either side of the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal into one of the “largest zero-carbon communities in the UK”.

Sheffield City Councillor, Minesh Parekh said: “Meeting our city’s net-zero target means learning how to do things differently. This ambitious scheme is: delivering zero-carbon housing, building futureproofed neighbourhoods, transforming everyday life; moving us one step closer to where we need to be.”

The scheme will build more than 1,000 new homes, as well as climate concious workspaces, an arts venue and retail opportunities. Citu have previously worked on the low-carbon residential neighbourhoods in Kelham Island.

The Attercliffe Waterside development is go, go, go after Sheffield City Council agreed a deal with sustainable developer, CituThe Attercliffe Waterside development is go, go, go after Sheffield City Council agreed a deal with sustainable developer, Citu
Jonathan Wilson, Managing Director of Citu said: “We have a long-term investment in Sheffield, creating award-winning new communities and employing dozens of local people here for more than a decade.

“It’s fitting that the city will be home to one of our most ambitious schemes to date. This site has a rich history and is looking to a new chapter that will be at the forefront of tackling the biggest crisis of our generation, the climate emergency."

Citu are expected to submit plans for phase one of the scheme in the coming weeks. This phase will include over 400 homes, built using the developer’s “ground-breaking” timber-framed housing system.

Extensive remediation works will now get underway, with new infrastructure installed before construction work commences on site in 2024.

