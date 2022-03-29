The Gleadless Valley masterplan was first unveiled in 2017 and Sheffield Council says it’s been working hard behind the scenes to bring it to fruition.

Senior councillors are set to approve the masterplan in late spring, with the whole transformation costing £90 million and being rolled out over the next decade.

Officers can now reveal the 242 homes that would be replaced as a result of either demolition or remodelling.

Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, 1967

Demolition plans:

380-418 Leighton Road

45-63 Middle Hay Close

25-43 Middle Hay Close

The list of homes earmarked for demolition in Gleadless Valley has been released

40-70 Middle Hay View

72-100 Middle Hay View

102-128 Middle Hay View

26-40 Sands Close

Sheffield's Gleadless Valley estate at present

2-24 Sands Close

1-23 Sands Close

25-47 Sands Close

Remodelling plans:

1-15, Plowright Close

17-39 Plowright Close

41-55 Plowright Close

57-79 Plowright Close

2-24 Spring Close View

66-88 Spring Close Mount

50-64 Spring Close Mount

189-199, 201-211, 165-175, 177-187 Morland Road

97-107, 109-119, 73-83, 85-95,25-35, 37-47, 1-11, 13-23 Leighton Drive

Only two per cent of residents give feedback

The council says feedback has been positive but is disappointed with the lack of overall responses to the masterplan.

Jill Hurst, head of housing investment and maintenance, said: “There were 94 surveys received that asked questions about the wider draft Masterplan, the general plans for housing, the green spaces, services and employment and skills.

“This figure represents only two percent of all 4,600 homes on Gleadless Valley.

“This is a disappointing response rate for a regeneration project and much lower than the 63 per cent response rate for those affected most by the proposals.

“Extensive efforts were made to encourage surveys, the engagement activities and the recent coverage in the local press.

“Some of the feedback indicates some are sceptical the masterplan will be delivered. The plan has been in development longer than ever planned and this may have impacted on the communities being interested in completing surveys.

“The numbers attending in person events where paper surveys could have been completed may have also been impacted by Covid during the consultation period.”

Worries over getting a mortage

Residents would receive a rehousing priority and be entitled to financial support.

Nearly half of tenants want to remain in Gleadless Valley, compared to 60 per cent of owner occupiers. Around 27 per cent of tenants want to move out of Gleadless Valley.

Those wanting to stay, or leave, said it was because of closeness to schools, wanting to be near friends and family or having a connection with an area.

And 80 per cent of owner-occupiers are interested in becoming council tenants as a rehousing option.

Some are concerned that even with home loss compensation they may still have to downsize or be unable to afford another mortgage due to getting the property originally with a Right to Buy discount or other factors will affect them securing a new mortgage.

Of the 4,600 homes only 2,464 homes remain in council ownership and of these only a quarter are directly impacted by refurbishment and replacement housing.

The council says revamping the estate will provide a greater choice of homes, more homes with secure gardens, more supported housing for older people, secure and better communal areas and modern waste facilities.