Gleadless Valley Sheffield: £100m 'masterplan' to bring hundreds of homes and improvements to parks and shops
Hundreds of new homes are set to be built in a Sheffield suburb after a £100 million ‘masterplan’ to improve the area was approved.
Upgrades to parks and play equipment, traffic calming measures and a new community space are among the other big changes promised for Gleadless Valley, after wide-ranging plans were given the go-ahead following consulation with residents.
Sheffield Council said public feedback earlier this year had shown ‘overall support’ for the proposals but some ‘minor amendments’ had been made based on what people said.
The changes to the Gleadless Valley Masterplan were approved at Sheffield Council’s Special Co-Operative Executive meeting on Thursday, March 24, and authority was given for the director of housing to publish the final plan by June 2022, after which a timeline for the work will be agreed.
The changes in store include:
80 Older Persons Independent Living Scheme apartments
New build houses at Gaunt Road
109 new build houses and apartments
Replacement of 10 blocks of maisonettes with 88 new houses and apartments
Remodelling of some ground floor maisonettes into 3-bed town houses and some upper floor 3 bed maisonettes into 2 bed maisonettes
Remodelling of 1 bed flats into 4 bed town houses
External refurbishment of 51 blocks - 624 homes
Improvements to paths and crossings and increased traffic calming measures
Upgrades to parks and play equipment for all ages
Green space and landscape improvements
Private gardens for new homes and remodelled ground floor town houses
Adapted maintenance regimes to support natural open spaces
New tree planting
Improvements to shop fronts and local centres
Parking improvements – including formal parking for new and remodelled homes
A new community space included in the Older Persons Independent Living Scheme
Community food growing and gardening projects
More opportunities for apprenticeships and training
Targets for local employment linked to the investment programme
Career fair and support – helping businesses and supporting residents with job applications.
The council said the plans had been supported by the majority residents living in the approximately 600 council homes in the area which will be demolished or remodelled as part of the masterplan.