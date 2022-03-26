Upgrades to parks and play equipment, traffic calming measures and a new community space are among the other big changes promised for Gleadless Valley, after wide-ranging plans were given the go-ahead following consulation with residents.

Sheffield Council said public feedback earlier this year had shown ‘overall support’ for the proposals but some ‘minor amendments’ had been made based on what people said.

Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, where a £100m 'masterplan' to improve the area, with hundreds of new homes to be created, has been approved (pic: Sheffield City Council)

The changes to the Gleadless Valley Masterplan were approved at Sheffield Council’s Special Co-Operative Executive meeting on Thursday, March 24, and authority was given for the director of housing to publish the final plan by June 2022, after which a timeline for the work will be agreed.

The changes in store include:

80 Older Persons Independent Living Scheme apartments

New build houses at Gaunt Road

109 new build houses and apartments

Replacement of 10 blocks of maisonettes with 88 new houses and apartments

Remodelling of some ground floor maisonettes into 3-bed town houses and some upper floor 3 bed maisonettes into 2 bed maisonettes

Remodelling of 1 bed flats into 4 bed town houses

External refurbishment of 51 blocks - 624 homes

Improvements to paths and crossings and increased traffic calming measures

Upgrades to parks and play equipment for all ages

Green space and landscape improvements

Private gardens for new homes and remodelled ground floor town houses

Adapted maintenance regimes to support natural open spaces

New tree planting

Improvements to shop fronts and local centres

Parking improvements – including formal parking for new and remodelled homes

A new community space included in the Older Persons Independent Living Scheme

Community food growing and gardening projects

More opportunities for apprenticeships and training

Targets for local employment linked to the investment programme

Career fair and support – helping businesses and supporting residents with job applications.