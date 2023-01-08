And although these youngsters may not have gone on to become the next Sean Bean, they were the stars of the show when they were at school in the city.

We have looked through our archives to put together a gallery of some great school productions which have been staged over the years in the city, with productions ranging from Grease to Joseph and Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat among those we have found, at schools all across Sheffield. And we have even included a video of the making of the first ever school production of Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, which was staged by Notre Dame High School.