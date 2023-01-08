News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 20 pictures showing over 20 years of school musicals including Grease and Joseph

Sheffield has produced its fair share of talent on the stage over the years.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago

And although these youngsters may not have gone on to become the next Sean Bean, they were the stars of the show when they were at school in the city.

We have looked through our archives to put together a gallery of some great school productions which have been staged over the years in the city, with productions ranging from Grease to Joseph and Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat among those we have found, at schools all across Sheffield. And we have even included a video of the making of the first ever school production of Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, which was staged by Notre Dame High School.

Teachers – if you have pictures you have taken of school productions you would like to see in The Star, email them to [email protected], including contact details.

1. Collage Maker-05-Jan-2023-11.28-AM.jpg

Our picture gallery shows pictures of school productions in Sheffield going back to 1999.

Photo: National World

2. Chaucer

Some of the cast in the Chaucer School production of Grease, back in 2003 .

Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Westbourne School

Westbourne School presented Grease The Musical at The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street in Sheffield, in 2016

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

4. Ecclesfield School

Pictured at the Sheffield Library Theatre, where the Ecclesfield school's end of year production of Wind inthe Willows dress rehearsal was held in 2008. Seen LtoR are Sian Davidson-Cowan, Jenny Wilson, Rowena Eddison, Stephen Battey, Aaron Amos, Joe Boston, Becky Baines, and April Rockett.

Photo: Michael Waistell

