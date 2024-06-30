But The Moor has experienced huge changes over the years, as this retro photo gallery shows.

Many stores have come and gone as shopping habits have changed. There are few constants other than Sheffield’s famous Atkinsons department store at the foot of The Moor, with the business having celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022.

These photos, from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, show lost shops ranging from those which have disappeared more recently, like Debenhams, BHS and Woolworths, to those which vanished long ago including the old Pauldens and Roberts Brothers department stores.

All the images featured in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Our Price The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1996, showing Our Price music store and Argos catalogue shop.Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . RAC Motoring Services The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1990, showing RAC Motoring Services, Weider Health and Fitness, Tip Top and other shops.Photo: Picture Sheffield

3 . Woolworths The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1983, showing the old 'Brick Trams' and shops including Quadrant Stationers: Woolworths and Debenhams.Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

4 . British Home Stores The bandstand on the The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, in 1986, with British Home Stores, GT News; Visionhire and Fashion Craze in the background.Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers