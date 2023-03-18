Sheffield retro: 17 photos to bring back memories if you were a child of the 90s growing up in Sheffield
It was the decade that gave us Britpop, Mr Blobby and Furbies.
For a generation of children who grew up in Sheffield during the 1990s, it also meant pick and mix from Woolworth, choosing from the latest video releases at Blockbuster, and days out at Sheffield’s Ski Village and the American Adventure theme park in neighbouring Derbyshire.
This retro photo gallery should bring back plenty of memories for those children of the 90s for whom the decade feels like it was just yesterday. It features favourite toys from the time, much-missed shops, popular haunts which are no longer and lost landmarks including the fondly remembered Hole in the Road.
The photos are taken either from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.