Sheffield retro: 17 photos to bring back memories if you were a child of the 90s growing up in Sheffield

It was the decade that gave us Britpop, Mr Blobby and Furbies.

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

For a generation of children who grew up in Sheffield during the 1990s, it also meant pick and mix from Woolworth, choosing from the latest video releases at Blockbuster, and days out at Sheffield’s Ski Village and the American Adventure theme park in neighbouring Derbyshire.

This retro photo gallery should bring back plenty of memories for those children of the 90s for whom the decade feels like it was just yesterday. It features favourite toys from the time, much-missed shops, popular haunts which are no longer and lost landmarks including the fondly remembered Hole in the Road.

The photos are taken either from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Some of the sights and attractions which will be familiar to children who grew up in 1990s Sheffield

1. 90s memories

Some of the sights and attractions which will be familiar to children who grew up in 1990s Sheffield Photo: Other

Rock Island Diner at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter was a popular attraction in the 90s, famous for its dancing waiters.

2. Rock Island Diner

Rock Island Diner at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter was a popular attraction in the 90s, famous for its dancing waiters. Photo: Steve Ellis

Lyceum dancer Hannah Waddington is seen here in 1998 shimmying for the camera before appearing in Smokey Joes Cafe. She is pictured with Rock Island Diner waiters Shaun Yarde and Dee Hancock at the Meadowhall restaurant.

3. Dancing at Rock Island Diner

Lyceum dancer Hannah Waddington is seen here in 1998 shimmying for the camera before appearing in Smokey Joes Cafe. She is pictured with Rock Island Diner waiters Shaun Yarde and Dee Hancock at the Meadowhall restaurant. Photo: Paul Chappells

Sheffield's first 10-screen cinema opened at the city's Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Waterthorpe in May 1988, and was popular with families until it closed in 2003. It is pictured here in 1997, when The Full Monty took the world by storm.

4. Crystal Peaks cinema

Sheffield's first 10-screen cinema opened at the city's Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Waterthorpe in May 1988, and was popular with families until it closed in 2003. It is pictured here in 1997, when The Full Monty took the world by storm. Photo: Chris Lawton

