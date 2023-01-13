News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 photos of swimming pools in Sheffield which have been lost to time

Many people will have fond memories of swimming as a child at these pools in Sheffield, which have sadly closed over the years.

By Robert Cumber
5 minutes ago

We’ve taken a deep dive into the archives at Picture Sheffield to bring you these 15 photos of swimming baths in Sheffield from throughout the years, including Millhouses Lido, Sheaf Valley, and Glossop Road Swimming Baths.

Today, Sheffield is blessed with one of the country’s best pools, at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, which regularly hosts top competitions. The pool at Hillsborough Leisure Centre is also a big draw for families, though it was recently announced that it will have to close for five months for maintenance work.

Some of the old swimming pools pictured were hugely popular in their day, as these photos from days gone by show.

All the images in this photo gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: www.picturesheffield.com.

1. Millhouses Lido

The old Millhouses Lido in Millhouses Park, Sheffield

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Glossop Road Swimming Baths

Swimmers at Glossop Road Swimming Baths in Sheffield city centre in 1971

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield, in August 1985. A mural by the disgraced TV presenter Rolf Harris, who opened the baths in 1972, is visible on the wall

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield, in August 1985

Photo: Picture Sheffield

