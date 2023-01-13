Sheffield retro: 15 photos of swimming pools in Sheffield which have been lost to time
Many people will have fond memories of swimming as a child at these pools in Sheffield, which have sadly closed over the years.
We’ve taken a deep dive into the archives at Picture Sheffield to bring you these 15 photos of swimming baths in Sheffield from throughout the years, including Millhouses Lido, Sheaf Valley, and Glossop Road Swimming Baths.
Today, Sheffield is blessed with one of the country’s best pools, at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, which regularly hosts top competitions. The pool at Hillsborough Leisure Centre is also a big draw for families, though it was recently announced that it will have to close for five months for maintenance work.
Some of the old swimming pools pictured were hugely popular in their day, as these photos from days gone by show.
All the images in this photo gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: www.picturesheffield.com.