Many people will have fond memories of swimming as a child at these pools in Sheffield, which have sadly closed over the years.

We’ve taken a deep dive into the archives at Picture Sheffield to bring you these 15 photos of swimming baths in Sheffield from throughout the years, including Millhouses Lido, Sheaf Valley, and Glossop Road Swimming Baths.

Today, Sheffield is blessed with one of the country’s best pools, at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, which regularly hosts top competitions. The pool at Hillsborough Leisure Centre is also a big draw for families, though it was recently announced that it will have to close for five months for maintenance work.

Some of the old swimming pools pictured were hugely popular in their day, as these photos from days gone by show.

All the images in this photo gallery are courtesy of Picture Sheffield: www.picturesheffield.com.

Millhouses Lido The old Millhouses Lido in Millhouses Park, Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Glossop Road Swimming Baths Swimmers at Glossop Road Swimming Baths in Sheffield city centre in 1971 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield, in August 1985. A mural by the disgraced TV presenter Rolf Harris, who opened the baths in 1972, is visible on the wall Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield, in August 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield