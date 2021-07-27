How the Don Valley Stadium site has changed through the years to become the Olympic Legacy Park

Don Valley Stadium, with its familiar yellow steelwork structure, was built for the 1991 World Student Games

The stadium, where Sheffield Olympian Jess Ennis-Hill once trained and thousands watched a range of sports including top-class athletics, Sheffield Eagles and, briefly, Rotherham United, also hosted some big pop concerts.

In 2013 the stadium fell victim to Sheffield City Council budget cuts and demolition started in November of that year.

At the moment the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which has taken up part of the old stadium site, includes the English Institute of Sport, the iceSheffield skating centre, a University Technical College specialising in sport and health sciences, the Oasis Academy and a sports pitch.

Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which houses several sporting and research facilities as well as an academy and a college