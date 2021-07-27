How the Don Valley Stadium site has changed through the years to become the Olympic Legacy Park
Don Valley Stadium was built in 1991 as the flagship athletics venue for the World Student Games in Sheffield – now it’s gone, replaced by a different sports facility.
The stadium, where Sheffield Olympian Jess Ennis-Hill once trained and thousands watched a range of sports including top-class athletics, Sheffield Eagles and, briefly, Rotherham United, also hosted some big pop concerts.
In 2013 the stadium fell victim to Sheffield City Council budget cuts and demolition started in November of that year.
At the moment the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, which has taken up part of the old stadium site, includes the English Institute of Sport, the iceSheffield skating centre, a University Technical College specialising in sport and health sciences, the Oasis Academy and a sports pitch.
There are plans for more new developments on the site, including a child health technology research centre, an enterprise centre – and a community stadium.