Sheffield Half Marathon: 10 pictures taking a look back at the city's marathons and fun runs through the years

The city hosted a full marathon up until 2003. We’ve been taking a look through the archives for pictures of various races and marathons through the years.

Sheffield Half Marathon 2022: Record-holder shares his top tips for a successful race

Sunday’s race starts and finishes on Arundel Gate, with a circular route around the city, heading up Ecclesall Road towards Ringinglow and coming back towards Endcliffe Park.

Spectators will be able to watch from the start and finish line, as well as make the most of the festivities and find out more about the charities being supported at the Event Village.

1. On the beat Sheffield policemen l/r Steve Hague, Peter Springett and Peter Black taking part in the 1986 Sheffield Marathon Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2. Prize winner Michael Thompson, second in the 1982 Marathon, receives his prize from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Gordon Wragg Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Finish line Terry Hawes is first to the finish line in the 1983 Sheffield Marathon Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. Third man Carl Nightingale third man home in the 1984 full marathon Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales