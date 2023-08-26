It was famed as the location of the Channel Four show A Very Yorkshire Brothel.

And when an ‘urban explorer’, visited the former site, he took a selection of photographs of the inside of the building, which was left by City Sauna when it moved to a new site elsewhere in Attercliffe.

He has put pictures on his Facebook group, BRITAINS FORGOTTEN BUILDINGS, this week.

The pictures he took show abandoned furniture, old mattresses, a bath tub and the venue’s old phone.

The massage parlour in Attercliffe was given nationwide television exposure in the fly-on-the-wall TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel.

Channel Four

And at the end of the Channel Four show, it was revealed that the owners had abandoned the building to open up a brand new site further down Attercliffe Road.

But the landmark building on Attercliffe Road with its blacked-out windows, a familiar sight to travellers entering the city by train, actually began life as a pub nearly 200 years ago.

The Norfolk Arms, as it was previously known, first opened its doors in 1830 and when the Industrial Revolution hit Sheffield, workers from nearby factories, foundries and steel works crowded into the bar for a drink.

It closed in the mid 1980s and operated as a massage parlour under a number of names before finally becoming City Sauna.

It was not made clear if the urban explorer had permission from the owners to access the building.

1 . Very Yorkshire Brothel Picture gallery shows pictures of how the inside of City Sauna, famously featured on the TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel, looked after it was photographed by an urban explorer after it closed its site in a former pub in Attercliffe Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . City Sauna, Attercliffe, Road. New pictures show how it looks inside now. Pictured: NSST-AttercliffeCitySauna-1 City Sauna, Attercliffe, Road. New pictures show how it looks inside now. Pictured: NSST-AttercliffeCitySauna-1 Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

3 . Wallpaper hanging off PIcture shows inside of the rooms at the former City Sauna Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Telephone line PIcture shows inside one of the rooms at the former City Sauna Photo: Submitted Photo Sales