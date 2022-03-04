The long-running event, which is described as Sheffield’s biggest free festival and features a classic car and bike show, stalls and rides, attracts up to 15,000 visitors each year.

This year, it will return on Sunday, August 14 at Greenhill Park.

Stephen Rich, one of the organisers of Lowedges Festival, said: “It’s such a relief that this year’s festival is going ahead and will be better than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowedges Festival attracts over 15,000 people annually.

"We’ve had to work ever harder this year to ensure that the festival will go ahead, and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped make this happen. Especially Louise Haigh MP who has supported me in securing funding bids.”

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said: “It’s so exciting to see that the organisers and communities’ hard work has paid off and the Lowedges Festival will go ahead this year.

“The Lowedges Festival has been running since 2009 and is an incredible testament to the passion and the commitment that volunteers in their community have to their area.

"It really puts Lowedges on the map and allows us to celebrate everything that's positive about the area.

“Thank you to everyone who's helped make this possible and I can't wait to celebrate with you in the summer!”

The festival organisers are still fundraising as they hope to add even more attractions this year.

If anyone could offer a donation, please visit the website: www.lowedgesfestival.co.uk