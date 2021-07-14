12 pictures of Sheffield Bassett's sweet factory - and the famous mascot Bertie

George Bassett and Co is now Cadbury Trebor Bassett, which makes lots of sweet lines in its factory in Beulah Road, Owlerton.

George Bassett set up as a sweet manufacturer in 1859, moving over from selling confectionery. The legend is that the famous Licquorice Allsorts were created when a salesman tripped while carrying a tray of licquorice sweets, which got mixed up together, and the idea was born.