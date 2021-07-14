12 pictures of Sheffield Bassett's sweet factory - and the famous mascot Bertie
With his smart top hat and cane, the jolly figure of Bertie Bassett is the instantly recognisable mascot of a long-established Sheffield firm that is still going strong today.
George Bassett and Co is now Cadbury Trebor Bassett, which makes lots of sweet lines in its factory in Beulah Road, Owlerton.
George Bassett set up as a sweet manufacturer in 1859, moving over from selling confectionery. The legend is that the famous Licquorice Allsorts were created when a salesman tripped while carrying a tray of licquorice sweets, which got mixed up together, and the idea was born.
Jelly Babies were originally called Peace Babies in 1918. Bertie Bassett was created in 1926 and still represents the brand.
