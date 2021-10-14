Many will remember clusters of pubs and clubs in their local area.

Also nearby, most large factories and companies had their own clubs, known as Working Men’s Clubs or Sports and Social Clubs.

These were popular with cheaper drinks and a real sense of community, with live entertainment, and parties throughout the year for the children, with a visit from Santa at Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hole in The Road.

Also very popular were the club outings to various seaside resorts, again very popular among many – you had to act quick to get a seat.

People, it would seem, did their drinking and socialising closer to home back then.

I myself, and people from my generation, did their weekend drinking, dancing and socialising in the city centre.

We all had our particular routes and favourite places to visit, all nights out had to finish with a visit to a nightclub, and then a visit to Chubby’s or Vera’s as part of the journey home, or it wasn’t a night out.

Crazy Daisy on the High Street

When I was a youth there was a definite buzz about town. Mmost would get off the bus on High Street and head down the various entry points, and into the Hole in The Road.

Who would want to enter a Hole in the road as a part of a night out, surely not – it’s real name is Castle Square

I would come down the escalator and head toward the fish tank, where numerous others would be meeting, sometimes for the first time.

Some of you may have no clue what I’m talking about, many have been conceived as a result of a first date meet at the Hole in The Road fish tank.

We all had our favourite pubs and routes. I would start at The Blue Bell on the High Street – now called Cavells.

Depending on which night club you ultimately wanted to end up in, would determine your pub route.

A pub route I remember was The Blue Bell, The Stone house through the courtyard and into The Pig and Whistle, then if you were lucky enough not to get turned away Josephine’s Nightclub.

That was a recognised route for me, however Jopsephine’s carried too much risk of getting turned away so I rarely went.

Other great nightclubs were available back then, I enjoyed Steely’s on Arundel gate – now the O2 Academy – a great night, great memories for many.

Isobella’s on Eyre Street was also a favourite of mine with a climb up the steep stairs, nearly all clubs had the walk up or down a multitude of stairs.

Romeo and Juliet’s, a massive club on Angel Street with two large rooms, was very popular, later becoming Cairo Jax and Silks.

My ultimate favourite was Crazy Daisy where all were welcome with a liberal dress code.

I was there for the New Romantic era, a brilliant time for music and dress.