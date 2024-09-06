The Owls have secured four top flight titles, won the FA Cup three times and lifted the League Cup once during their time at the famous ground.

This retro photo gallery looks back at how the stadium has changed over the course of 12 and a half decades.

Sheffield Wednesday had led a nomadic existence before moving to Hillsborough, playing their home matches at a number of grounds after forming in 1867, including at Bramall Lane, now home to their great rivals Sheffield United.

Hillsborough Stadium actually began life as Owlerton Stadium, before being renamed in 1914. It hosted games during the 1966 World Cup and Euro 96, and was also tragically the scene of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, which resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

It has undergone some huge changes during its history.

Hillsborough’s official capacity is today just under 40,000, but the record attendance is nearly double that, with 72,841 fans watching having watched the Owls take on Manchester City there in the FA Cup on February 17, 1934.

Other key dates in the ground’s history include 1912, when it hosted its first FA Cup semi-final, a replay between West Brom and Blackburn; 1914, when the Spion Kop was built; 1920, when it hosted its first international match, between England and Scotland; 1961-65, when the Leppings Lane stand was built; 1986, when a roof was installed on the Kop; 2007, when the ground was flooded as the River Don bursts its banks; and 2015, when the scoreboard was replaced with a big screen.

1 . Early aerial view 1900-1919 An early bird's eye view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium, which was called Owlerton Stadium until 1914, showing housing on Vere Road (top) and Penistone Road. The exact date is unknown but it is believed to be from between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield/John Higginbotham Photo Sales

2 . New treatment room 1966 The new treatment room at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in 1966 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Leppings Lane 1998 Leppings Lane showing (left) Phil and Sue's general store and (centre) the entrance to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales