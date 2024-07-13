It is less than a month until Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday kick off their respective 2024-25 Championship campaigns. The Blades are one of four clubs who get the season underway with action on Friday, August 9 as they travel to Preston North End while Blackburn Rovers host Derby County with both contests kicking off at 8pm.

Sheffield Wednesday need to wait until Sunday, August 11 for their opening game as they host Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough. The Blades will get their first taste of home action a week later as they host QPR at Bramall Lane.