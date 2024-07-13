Sheffield United & Sheffield Wednesday stadium capacity vs Sunderland, Leeds United & all Championship rivals

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United boast two of the biggest stadiums in the Championship

It is less than a month until Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday kick off their respective 2024-25 Championship campaigns. The Blades are one of four clubs who get the season underway with action on Friday, August 9 as they travel to Preston North End while Blackburn Rovers host Derby County with both contests kicking off at 8pm.

Sheffield Wednesday need to wait until Sunday, August 11 for their opening game as they host Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough. The Blades will get their first taste of home action a week later as they host QPR at Bramall Lane.

Hillsborough and Bramall Lane are two of the biggest stadiums that Championship sides will visit in the upcoming season but just how large are the respective grounds in Sheffield? Here we compare them to the Owls’ and Blades’ 22 Championship rivals. Take a look...

Capacity: 12,000

1. 24th: Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

Capacity: 12,000 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capacity: 12,500

2. 23rd: Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Capacity: 12,500 Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Capacity - 18,200

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle - Home Park

Capacity - 18,200 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Capacity: 18,400

4. 21st: Queen's Park Rangers - Loftus Road

Capacity: 18,400 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice