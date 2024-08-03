17 great pictures show loved Sheffield record stores from 60s to present

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 05:00 BST
Sheffield has just seen the opening of a new record shop – but once the city was packed with popular stores selling vinyl.

July saw the opening of Grub Records on Queens Road. But how many of Sheffield’s huge record stores from past decades do you recall?

Back in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, and even the 2000s, the city was full of them, in the city centre and out in the suburbs.

We have put together a picture gallery of some of the most fondly remembered – and are pleased to say that some of these great shops are still running today, including one in the same unit as it was in the 70s.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Many of these were the places to go to buy records over the decades, whether that be The Beatles in the 60s, Abba in the 70s, Wham! in the 80s, or Oasis and Blur in the 90s.

We have found pictures of as many of the city’s iconic shops as we could.

But many out there will also have fond memories of some of the city’s other great record shops, such as Roulette Records, Fon Records, and Warp Records, all in the city centre, and places like Roadhouse Records, in Crookes.

We have put together a gallery of pictures of some of Sheffield's best known record shops from over the years.PICTURE: SARAH WASHBOURN

1. Sheffield's great record shops

We have put together a gallery of pictures of some of Sheffield's best known record shops from over the years.PICTURE: SARAH WASHBOURN Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Our Price was a national record chain which was among the main record shops in Sheffield city centre. The picture shows their shop on The Moor. PIcture: Picturesheffield.com

2. Our Price

Our Price was a national record chain which was among the main record shops in Sheffield city centre. The picture shows their shop on The Moor. PIcture: Picturesheffield.com Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The exterior of the HMV record shop on Pinstone Street, Sheffield - 23rd July 1982. The chain now has a shop on Fargate

3. HMV, Pinstone Street

The exterior of the HMV record shop on Pinstone Street, Sheffield - 23rd July 1982. The chain now has a shop on Fargate Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Wilson Peck was one of the main places to buy records in Sheffield city centre in the 60s and 70s. This picture is from November 1961

4. Wilson Peck

Wilson Peck was one of the main places to buy records in Sheffield city centre in the 60s and 70s. This picture is from November 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldBlur
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice