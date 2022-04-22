Last year, thousands of fans flocked back to the theatre in Tudor Square under tight Covid restrictions as the World Snooker Championships became a pilot venue for big events.
Now, anyone strolling through the square would be greeted by the whole snooker circus, which these days spills into the Winter Garden as well.
I caught a glimpse the other day of BBC commentator Hazel Irvine doing a piece to camera, avidly watched by fans.
In non-Covid years, visitors to the tournament bring in an amazing £1.8m to the city, according to Sheffield Hallam University.
The tournament first came to Sheffield in 1977 and, as these pictures show, it was a far more modest affair 45 years ago – look at the empty seats behind the players. Welcome to Snooker City.