Last year, thousands of fans flocked back to the theatre in Tudor Square under tight Covid restrictions as the World Snooker Championships became a pilot venue for big events.

Now, anyone strolling through the square would be greeted by the whole snooker circus, which these days spills into the Winter Garden as well.

I caught a glimpse the other day of BBC commentator Hazel Irvine doing a piece to camera, avidly watched by fans.

Fans in the auditorium during day 17 of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre on May 3, 2021

In non-Covid years, visitors to the tournament bring in an amazing £1.8m to the city, according to Sheffield Hallam University.

The tournament first came to Sheffield in 1977 and, as these pictures show, it was a far more modest affair 45 years ago – look at the empty seats behind the players. Welcome to Snooker City.