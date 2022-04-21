Young Voices has been taking place at Utilita Arena Sheffield for more than 30 years and the annual event continues to increase in popularity, now touring with around 50 shows nationally each year.

A show that was meant to take place at the arena in January had to be postponed because of fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The arena shows will feature 26,000 schoolchildren from more than 1,000 schools across Yorkshire, performing in front of thousands of their family and friends over four nights.

Past celebrity guest performers include ex-Spandau Ballet singer and solo artist Tony Hadley, British country music duo The Shires and The Voice winner, singer-songwriter Ruti.

Young Voices 2022 takes place at Utilita Arena Sheffield on April 21-22 and 27-28. Tickets are currently available via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.