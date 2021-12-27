Sheffield Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers join up with Grenoside Sword Dancers for first time on Boxing Day
Sheffield sword dancers have been busy performing, with two city groups joining forces for the first time ever.
Local photographer Peter Wolstenholme, who captured these pictures, said: “Sword dancing has been performed in the Woodhouse/Handsworth area for more than 160 years.
“The Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers, dressed in military-style uniforms, perform a series of complex steps culminating in their swords being interwoven in a ‘lock’, carried aloft by the team captain leading his team off.
“This public performance is held every Boxing Day, first at Market Square, Woodhouse followed by St Mary’s, Handsworth.
"The team never dance on Sunday so when Boxing Day falls on a Sunday the performance is moved to Monday, December 27.
“However, for the first time ever, Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers joined forces with their rivals, Grenoside Sword Dancers, and performed on Sunday at Woodhouse, then Handsworth, then joining them again to perform on Monday (today) at Grenoside.”
He said there was a good turnout at both venues.