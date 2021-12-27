News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers join up with Grenoside Sword Dancers for first time on Boxing Day

Sheffield sword dancers have been busy performing, with two city groups joining forces for the first time ever.

By Julia Armstrong
27th Dec 2021, 7:57pm - 1 min read

Local photographer Peter Wolstenholme, who captured these pictures, said: “Sword dancing has been performed in the Woodhouse/Handsworth area for more than 160 years.

“The Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers, dressed in military-style uniforms, perform a series of complex steps culminating in their swords being interwoven in a ‘lock’, carried aloft by the team captain leading his team off.

“This public performance is held every Boxing Day, first at Market Square, Woodhouse followed by St Mary’s, Handsworth.

Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers performing at St Mary's, Handsworth, Sheffield on Boxing Day

    "The team never dance on Sunday so when Boxing Day falls on a Sunday the performance is moved to Monday, December 27.

    “However, for the first time ever, Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers joined forces with their rivals, Grenoside Sword Dancers, and performed on Sunday at Woodhouse, then Handsworth, then joining them again to perform on Monday (today) at Grenoside.”

    He said there was a good turnout at both venues.

    Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers in action at Woodhouse Market Square, Sheffield

    The Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers team captain carrying the 'lock' interwoven sword formation, leading his team off at Woodhouse Market Square, Sheffield

    Both teams - Grenoside Sword Dancers and Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers - at the Handsworth World War One War Memorial in Sheffield
    Grenoside Sword Dancers marching off, led by a little boy spectator who was so interested in the dance that he joined in and almost stole the show at Handsworth St Marys, Sheffield
    Grenoside Sword Dancers forming the 'lock' formation with their swords at Handsworth St Mary's, Sheffield
    Photographer Peter Wolstenholme in action at the Sheffield sword-dancing displays, pictured by his daughter, Kath
