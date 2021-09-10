Sheffield's Bishops' House offers tours this week

A long-lost and precious carved oak fireplace has been reunited with Grade 2* Bishops' House, located in Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, some 130 years after it was removed. Picture: Chris Etchells

Built in 1554, Bishops’ House has been open as a museum open to the public since 1976 and will this week give tours around the house to the public.

The Heritage Open Day event gives people a look round the house in an opportunity to learn about its previous occupiers, history and how it was constructed. The public will also be able to learn the story of how the carved oak fireplace was returned to the house in 2020 after being missing for nearly 100 years.

The house, at the top of Meersbrook Park in Norton Lees, only reopened to the public for visits on July 4 after being closed since the pandemic began in March 2020.