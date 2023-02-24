Sheffield is a big city – but it has changed beyond recognition over the years.

This week, a planning application for the latest scheme to transform Sheffield, the Castlegate project, was filed with Sheffield Council.

It is the latest planned project to redesign part of the city. From major rebuilding projects following the war to the re-imagining of the city after the closure of many of its former steelworkers, some areas have been transformed over the years.

Some of the projects you will remember being constructed – others, although they have had massive repucussions on the city, were before anyone living today was born.

Our gallery shows 11 significant developments which have changed the landscape.

Meadowhall Meadowhall, opening in 1990, was built on the site of the huge formerly occupied by the Hadfield Steelworks. It has become a landmark, loved by some and loathed by othes.

Don Valley Stadium Opening in 1991, for the World Student Games, the Don Valley Stadium was built on the former site of the Brown Bayley Steels works near Attercliffe. It was itsellf later demolised and replaced with a new school and a health research centre.

Hole in the Road Castle Square, known as Hole in the Road, was opened in the 1960s and became one of Sheffield's most famous landmarks, before it was filled in in the early 1990s