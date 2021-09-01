Pictures show Sheffield's historic Farfield Inn has deteriorated in a few short years

The Farfield Inn on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend was built in 1753 as a residence for an officer of the nearby Hillsborough Barracks and was then called Farfield House.

The building was converted into a pub in the late 19th century and survived the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864 but was hit badly by the floods of June 2007.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Google Maps image of the Farfield Inn, Neepsend in June 2008

It had fallen into a state of repair in recent years but a planning application submitted to the city council which was rejected this March spoke of refurbishing the ground floor as a pub, reinstating six flats on the first and second floors and creating a two-storey building with workshops.

ABA Architecture and Interiors aimed to repair and restore the remaining original features. At present no appeal has been lodged against the plan’s refusal.