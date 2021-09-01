Pictures show Sheffield's historic Farfield Inn has deteriorated in a few short years
These pictures of a 268-year-old Sheffield pub show just how much the Georgian building had deteriorated in a few short years.
The Farfield Inn on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend was built in 1753 as a residence for an officer of the nearby Hillsborough Barracks and was then called Farfield House.
The building was converted into a pub in the late 19th century and survived the Great Sheffield Flood of 1864 but was hit badly by the floods of June 2007.
It had fallen into a state of repair in recent years but a planning application submitted to the city council which was rejected this March spoke of refurbishing the ground floor as a pub, reinstating six flats on the first and second floors and creating a two-storey building with workshops.
ABA Architecture and Interiors aimed to repair and restore the remaining original features. At present no appeal has been lodged against the plan’s refusal.