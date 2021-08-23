It’s all part of the Kingdom and Pulse Nightclub Reunion that is taking place at the Leadmill on Sunday, August 29.

The group Sheffield Clubbers Reunion have teamed up with First Bus to provide a clubbers’ bus to the Leadmill from 5.30pm, in time to get to the venue for 6pm.

Clubbers are taking a trip down memory lane as DJs will be taking them back to the club music they enjoyed from the 90s and 00s over two rooms.

Organisers Martin and Paula Wright on board the clubbers' reunion bus

With more than 600 tickets sold within two months, the event has now just 10% of pre-sale tickets left.

Organiser and founder of Sheffield Clubbers Reunion is Martin Wright, known as Cheggers, who was a resident DJ at both Kingdom in Barkers Pool and Pulse at Valley Centertainment.

The idea came out of some hugely popular online DJ live sets he did during lockdown that also helped clubbers reconnect with old friends.

He said: “The response to this event has been overwhelming for us, with tickets at 90% sold out and people travelling from all around the UK to attend this reunion.

First Bus getting in the party mood!

“We are excited that First Bus has provided clubbers with a nostalgic feel to the day with transport to the venue from West Street, something that we used to do in the late 90s with the Pulse and Club Wow Bus from town to Valley Centertainment.

“With restrictions being eased and nightclubs being opened, this event provides a welcome night out for clubbers who love the 90s and 00s dance anthems, and we are confident that the event will be a sell-out come August 29.”

Wristbands for the bus are limited to 200 people and 170 have already been sold.

Organisers Martin and Paula Wright with staff and management from First Bus and The Leadmill plus excited clubbers who will be attending the reunion event

The few remaining wristbands can be purchased direct from the Sheffield Clubbers Reunion Facebook page and gain you entry to the bus, plus a private pre-party for 200 people at West Street Live.

The wristbands also offer free shots in Molly Malone's and the Leadmill plus a VIP queue jump on arrival at the main event.

Rob Hughes, operations director at First South Yorkshire, said: “Martin And Paula have done a fantastic job in organising the Kingdom reunion and everyone attending are in for a real treat and trip back in time to the hazy days of dance music.

“We are really pleased to be involved and look forward to welcoming everyone on board the bus taking clubbers from West Street to the Leadmill on August 29.”

DJ Martin Wright, holding the placard, and clubbers on board the special First Bus Sheffield service that will be used for the Kingdom nightclub reunion at The Leadmill

The last few tickets can be purchased from Skiddle at £12.50. The link is www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/The-Leadmill/KingdomPulseWe-Love-the-90s-Reunion/35803910

The event starts features DJs Big Ang, organiser Martin, Kuta, Friday Night Posse and Mannie of Pulse Anthems, plus Kavita of We Love the 90s in room two.