The huge building on Holly Street, next to the City Hall, was commissioned by the National Union of Mineworkers for their new headquarters when they relocated from London.

The angular building designed by architect Malcolm Lister was used for just four years from 1988, then the NUM moved to Barnsley. The union also occupied the former Sheffield Water Works Company offices next door, now a Wetherspoon’s.

For years it lay empty, then in 2018 work started on a £5.5m conversion. Accountants Grant Thornton took over most of the building.

The former NUM HQ building on Holly Street, Sheffield, which was eventually redeveloped as a mixed-use scheme with offices and bars

Three ground-floor bar units are home to Caribbean-themed Turtle Bay, Pitcher & Piano and finally MOJO, which only opened last year.

It will soon have new neighbours across Barkers Pool, once the future of the closed John Lewis store is decided.