Emergency demolition order on Sheffield city centre pub the Yorkshireman's Arms

A Google Maps image from October 2021, showing construction work taking place around the old Yorkshireman's Arms pub in Burgess Street, Sheffield city centre - the pub is now subject to an emergency demolition order

Sheffield City Council announced the decision today (Wednesday, January 5) about the old Yorkshireman’s Arms on Burgess Street, near Cambridge Street. The pub, also known as The Yorkshireman, is believed to date back to around 1790.

The area is being redeveloped as part of the Heart of the City plan, which will include a new Radisson Blu hotel and Gaumont Building ‘leisure destination’ on Barkers Pool, flats and the restoration of historic Leah’s Yard on Cambridge Street as a creative businesses hub.

A council statement said: “Due to major unforeseeable structural concerns, an Emergency Demolition Order has been approved for the unoccupied pub located at 31 Burgess Street, known locally as the Yorkshireman.

Chris and Pat Salisbury of the Yorkshireman's Arms, Sheffield, pictured in 1987 - the pub in Burgess Street, Sheffield city centre is now subject to an emergency demolition order

“Work will commence this week in preparation for the demolition, which will take up to three weeks.

“The pub building, which is owned by Sheffield City Council, sits just outside the construction site boundary for the new Radisson Blu hotel – to be located between Pinstone Street and Burgess Street.

“Prior to demolition of Barker’s Pool House, which is making way for the new hotel, investigation work was conducted on the building.

Council says building is health and safety risk

Former owner Fabrice Limon at the Yorkshireman's Arms in December 2002 - the pub in Burgess Street, Sheffield city centre is now subject to an emergency demolition order

“However, the significant structural problems with the neighbouring pub were not detected until demolition began. Everything that can be done to secure the pub has been – with time and capital invested to prop the structure up. “This temporary solution has allowed for time to survey the condition of the building in more detail.

“Further investigation work has now been completed, which unfortunately has unveiled several more major deficiencies in the structure – issues that were previously covered over and date back to before the Council took ownership of the building.

“The Barker’s Pool House office was built tight to the pub, the building then became reliant on the office block for some level of structural support. The demolition of Barker’s Pool House has therefore accelerated the structural concerns of the pub.

“The building is in a very poor and unsafe condition, with the required remedial works to be extensive and in no way cost effective, but more importantly, it poses a health and safety risk to the public and site workers.

“In addition to public safety, a collapse of part of the building could also potentially cause damage to the adjoining listed Sheffield Citadel (Salvation Army Church), which has significant architectural and heritage value.

“Emergency Demolition is not a decision the Council takes lightly. The local authority has done everything it can to try and stabilise the structure and the decision to demolish the building is a last resort.

“The council understands and is sympathetic to the importance of pubs (occupied or not) to the city of Sheffield and its unique character, but the only viable option in this instance is demolition.”

The venue, popular with rockers and bikers for many years, was most recently open as the Yorkshireman Rock Bar. A year ago the management announced a move to the old Mulberry Tavern on Arundel Gate because of disruption due to the building work taking place.