Ash House, located off Ash House Lane in Dore, was built as a family home before being used to care for sick children and later becoming a care home. The 12,450 sq ft building sitting in 5.8 acres of land on the edge of the Peak District was sold after being put on the market in 2021 for offers of £2 million or above.

These photos taken by the urban explorer behind the popular Facebook page Lost Places & Forgotten Faces show how it looks today, with much of the opulent wooden panelling and stained glass still intact but holey ceilings and damp-stained walls scrawled with offensive graffiti in places.

The urban explorer who took the photos but has asked to remain anonymous said many rooms were flooded due to copper thieves ‘stripping the place’. He added: “There was some eerie murals and quotes still clinging to the walls, which I found a bit creepy! The stunning windows, abandoned piano and wooden interior really made this one an interesting explore. Let's hope it gets secured so the local scrotes don't turn Ash House into ash.”

