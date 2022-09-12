Dore village in Sheffield was left off of a list of the country’s poshest villages after Estate Agents, Savills, went with Cawthorne in Barnsley as South Yorkshire’s entry.

The affluent and highly sought-after village is the home of some of the city’s most expensive properties, but not all of them are seven figures.

Here is a collection of properties that won’t cost you £1million+, with one of them marketed with a guide price of under £300,000.

Take a look.

If you would like to see more of these properties, you can find them on Zoopla, on the links below.

1. Kerwin Close - £725,000 This four-bed property looks brilliant and could be fantastic for a family to move into. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kerwin Close - £725,000 The kitchen is a small one, but comes equipped with the essentials. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kerwin Close - £725,000 This bedroom is wonderful due to it's large windows giving it a lot of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Kerwin Close - £725,000 The property also has a garden room at the bottom of this lovely, private, green garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales